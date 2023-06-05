Apple's 15-inch MacBook Air is billed as being the thinnest of its kind

Although the MacBook Air has long played second fiddle to the better-spec'd Pro model, it's certainly no slouch. That's particularly true of the new 15-inch MacBook Air, which Apple has just announced at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference.

According to Apple, the new fanless model is both the first 15-inch MacBook Air and – at a thickness of just 11.5 mm – the world's thinnest laptop of its screen size. It tips the scales at a claimed 3.3 lb (1.5 kg), and boasts up to 18 hours of battery life.

The Liquid Retina display is reportedly twice as sharp and 25% brighter than the display of a comparable PC laptop. Its sound system has also been improved, as it now sports six speakers – two tweeters and two sets of force-cancelling woofers.

The 15-inch MacBook Air comes standard with a Liquid Retina display Apple

Some of the 15-inch MacBook Air's other features include a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, MagSafe charging, two Thunderbolt ports for connecting accessories (and up to a 6K external display), along with a 3.5-mm headphone jack.

Processing is handled by an 8-core CPU with four performance cores and four efficiency cores, a 10-core GPU and a 16-core Neural Engine. Apple's M2 chip delivers 100GB/s of memory bandwidth and supports up to 24GB of fast unified memory, allowing for up to 12 times faster processing than the fastest Intel-based MacBook Air. The computer comes with macOS Ventura preinstalled.

The 15-inch MacBook Air can be ordered now via the Apple website – in color choices of midnight, starlight, silver and space gray – with prices starting at US$1,299. It will be available in stores starting June 13th.

Source: Apple

