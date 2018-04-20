The CORE 9 prototype is designed to provide a housing solution that is cost effective and sustainable(Credit: Warren Reed and Leo Edwards)

Australian architectural studio Beaumont Concepts has completed a stylish and affordable carbon positive home, located in the coastal town of Cape Patterson in Victoria. Dubbed CORE 9, the prototype is designed to provide a better housing solution that is not only cost effective, but also sustainably superior. The home is part of "The Cape", one of Australia's first sustainable housing projects, which features 220 blocks of land where residents can only build a home that meets specific sustainable home design standards.







"With the rising cost of energy and the need to conserve our precious resources, a sustainable home is becoming a highly desirable and more economical option long term," says Beaumont Concepts. "To respond to this challenge and demonstrate how this can be achieved the CORE 9 prototype has been built at The Cape. THE CORE 9 integrates sustainable materials with a low embodied energy."

The CORE 9 prototype is a 131-sq m (1,410 sq ft) family home, featuring a modern kitchen, open-plan living and dining, three bedrooms, two bathrooms, outdoor terraces, and a two-car garage. The dwelling has been designed to maximize natural light from the north, as well as cross ventilation throughout the entire day.

The interior of the home boasts large floor-to-ceiling windows, polished concrete flooring and in-built timber furnishings. Utilizing reclaimed bricks, the home also features a series of exposed brick walls, which contrast against the home's wooden panel ceilings and white finishes.

"We firmly believe good design principles should be available to everyone who wants to build their own home, regardless of budget" the company says. "To this end, we created a construction scale allowing the building to be adapted to any star rating between 6 and 10-star."

The home is built using a zero-waste philosophy; incorporating the use of recycled and up-cycled materials, while also adopting a building process that produces minimal off-cuts and waste. The home's building materials were also chosen for their high quality, durability and long lifespan.

Furthermore, the CORE 9 home incorporates the use of a solar hot water system, rain water harvesting and solar power. The roof is fitted with a series of photovoltaic panels and it is anticipated that the home's annual energy costs will be as little as AUD$90 (US$69) to run all year.

"By using environmentally friendly building products, we've reduced the impact of the construction on the environment," says Beaumont Concepts. "In some homes the products used to achieve the high star rating have a detrimental impact on the environment. But in the CORE home, regardless of the star rating, the products specified are environmentally friendly. Construction materials were also selected to ensure minimal maintenance and longevity."