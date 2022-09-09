Achieve three-way obstacle avoidance with this 4K dual camera drone

The drone industry is growing at alarming speeds, making it the perfect time to get one of your own. The Ninja Dragon Phantom Z 4K Dual Camera Drone has impressive photo and video capturing features and is now nearly 50% off.

Designed with no fear of high-altitude vision, the DJI Phantom Z 4K Camera Drone is perfect for beginner and experienced drone users alike. Whether traveling, camping, or just taking a stroll outside, its built-in three-way obstacle avoidance features allows you to fly your drone safely while on any adventure.

Easily capturing pixel-perfect HD photos and videos, the drone comes with an altitude hold mode that provides stable flight functions and lets you capture content from the perfect angle. Measuring 9.8" x 7.8" while unfolded and 5.1" x 2.7" while folded, the small yet mighty drone is equipped with an adjustable six-axis module that offers three levels of controller sensitivity. The many features allow for advanced flight options that stand out from other drones.

Ninja Dragon Phantom Z 4K Dual Camera Drone With Three way Obstacle Avoidance

With a one-key take-off and landing feature, auto-flight controls, and ready-to-fly technology, you'll quickly launch or land the drone with a simple tap and be able to easily control the drone directly from your smartphone to power its every movement. Its stunning blue LED design is also perfect for nighttime adventures and double the fun.

The bundle comes with its own remote control, a 3.7 V, 1,200mAh battery, two spare blades, a USB cable for easy charging, and a storage case, making it a great all-in-one gift to give or receive. Plus, its lightweight construction allows for easy travel when taking your drone out for a spin.

While the Ninja Dragon Phantom Z 4K Dual Camera Drone with Three-Way Obstacle Avoidance is regularly priced at $169, it's on sale for $86.99. Capture stunning content on all your travels with this dynamic and portable drone.

Prices subject to change