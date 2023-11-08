For $25 Windows 11 Pro makes the ideal stocking stuffer for tech lovers

TL;DR: Windows 11 Pro offers enhanced productivity with a streamlined interface, multitasking capabilities, top-notch security, and an immersive gaming experience. Get your lifetime license today for only $24.97 (reg. $199).

As the holiday season nears, finding the perfect gift for your loved ones can be a joyful yet challenging task. Whether it’s a present for a tech-savvy friend or for someone who simply needs a productivity boost, look no further than Windows 11 Pro.

This latest addition to the Windows family is the ideal gift for almost anyone on your list, offering a host of exciting new features that make it a practical choice in a season of giving. And now is the best time to buy. Ahead of Black Friday, we are offering this stand-out operating system for the further reduced price of under $25. Take that and stuff it into someone’s stocking!

One of the most remarkable features of Windows 11 Pro is its improved interface. With its fresh, modern look, the Start menu and taskbar have been revamped for a more streamlined and intuitive experience. Multi-tasking is a breeze with the new Snap Layouts feature. It allows users to easily arrange and manage multiple windows on their screen, enhancing productivity for work or school-related tasks. Plus, the new snap groups feature helps users save and restore their app arrangements, making it perfect for the busy individuals who need to switch between projects effortlessly.

Security and privacy are top priorities in Windows 11 Pro. The advanced security features, such as Windows Defender Antivirus, BitLocker, and Windows Hello, ensure that your loved ones can work, shop, and browse with confidence. It's a gift that not only provides convenience but also peace of mind.

For those who enjoy gaming, Windows 11 Pro offers a gaming experience like no other. With DirectX 12 Ultimate and Auto HDR, it delivers stunning visuals and smooth gameplay. Gift your gaming enthusiast friend an upgrade they'll cherish.

One activation key can be used for 2 devices. Note that Windows 11 Pro is a version of Windows 11 designed for PCs that meet the minimum system requirements for Windows 11. If you're currently running Windows 10 you will need to update to Windows 11 before installing 11 Pro.

This holiday season, give the gift of enhanced productivity and enjoyment with Windows 11 Pro. Its new features and improved interface will delight and benefit a wide range of recipients, from students to professionals and gamers. A thoughtful and practical present, it is sure to brighten up the holiday season for anyone on your gift list.

Get your lifetime license to Microsoft Windows 11 Pro for only $24.97 (reg. $199), no coupon required. Offer ends 11:59PM PST, November 9, 2023.

Prices subject to change