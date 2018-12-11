The greater of the two boxed sets, The Beast Box of Sigil, comes with the megawad on a floppy disk-styled USB drive along with other goodies including an XL t-shirt, a themed coin and a pewter statue of, um, "John Romero's head on a spike" – likely a reference to the Doom II easter egg behind a secret wall on the final map which depicted… John Romero's head on a spike. "The Beast Box has to be the most evil game box I've seen," Romero writes on the Romero Games website.