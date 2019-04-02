"With the Tower & Village project, Bestseller rethinks the classic idea of a headquarters and creates a long-term plan for the company's presence in Brande," says Bestseller Project Manager Anders Krogh. "We consider the overall building project an investment in Brande, and the planned high-rise building will function as an icon for the new expansion. It will be a landmark that places Brande on the map, but it will also function as an architectural attraction benefiting hotel guests, students and other users of the building."