Packed inside is a reinvented GPS tracking card, designed in collaboration with Chipolo, that's a quarter of a centimeter thick (0.09 in). This features a solar panel that charges up the tracker in three hours of sunlight, which is enough power for two months of use, and allows the wallet to be tracked all over the globe. Through Bluetooth 4.2, the wallet maintains a connection with a paired smartphone over up to 200 ft (60 m), and alerts the user's device immediately once they go out of range.