The idea of replacing the camshaft-driven valve train, which more or less locks in the opening times, closing times and lift measurements of intake and exhaust valves, is getting plenty of attention as a promising way to achieve these goals. Crude, mechanical variable valve timing efforts like Honda's VTEC and Hyundai's recently announced Continuously Variable Valve Duration system can get us part of the way there, but to get the most out of the technology you need to completely separate the valves from the crankshaft and achieve fully electronic control over exactly when each intake or exhaust valve opens and closes, and how far it's opening.