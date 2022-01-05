Bobcat T7X claimed to be world's first electric compact track loader

If you're working on a construction project which is indoors or in a sound-sensitive area, using noisy, exhaust-belching machinery isn't the best idea. That's one of the reasons Doosan Bobcat developed the just-announced T7X all-electric compact track loader.

According to the company, the T7X is the world's first fully electric vehicle of its kind.

Not only does it have an electric motor instead of a diesel engine, but it also utilizes electric actuators instead of hydraulics. As a result, it requires just one quart (0.9 l) of "eco-friendly" coolant as compared to the 57 gallons (259 l) of hydraulic fluid used by a diesel/hydraulic equivalent model.

Along with being relatively quiet and smooth-running while not producing any tailpipe emissions, the T7X also provides instantaneous power and peak torque at every operating speed – in a conventional loader, the operator has to wait for the hydraulic system to build up power. The vehicle is additionally claimed to have much lower operating costs and to require less maintenance than diesel/hydraulic loaders.

The Bobcat T7X is said to run for up to four hours per charge of its 62-kW lithium-ion battery pack Doosan Bobcat

Power is provided by a 62-kW lithium-ion battery pack, one charge of which should be good for up to four hours of continuous use. That figure is made possible partially by a load-sensing power management system, which automatically reduces the power output to be no more than is required for the task at hand.

Operators are also able to manually tune the performance of the T7X for specific jobs, which includes the ability to vary its drive speed while at full torque. They can also choose between a variety of optional task-specific attachments, such as a hole-digging auger, a grapple for grasping objects, and an angle broom for sweeping.

The T7X is currently on display at CES 2022, where it has received two Innovation Awards. It will be available for rental within North America starting later this year, via a Bobcat partnership with Sunbelt Rentals. There's presently no word on when it will be available for purchase, or at what price.

Source: Doosan Bobcat

