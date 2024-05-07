Lofty cat throne will keep your needy colleague off your keyboard (maybe)

For many of us, one of the joys of being able to work from home is being around our pets more often. And they might be purr-fect work colleagues – pets have been shown to lower stress levels and improve heart health – if they could just understand and respected boundaries a little better.

After all, sitting for hours on end tapping on a funny rectangle box while staring at another rectangle box is, in your cat's mind, a clear invitation to remind you that they're far more worthy of the attention. (And, look, it's hard to argue that.)

So, what if you could entertain both work and your pet, and even prevent those keyboard catwalks that result in accidental all-office emails reading "sja,jshilsfy88889999000ooooo"? A new innovation currently earning a small fortune on Kickstarter aims to let you have the best of both worlds – a work-cat-life balance, if you will – with its elevated Desk Nest Cat Bed.

Desk Nest Cat Bed, Live on Kickstarter!

Taking the pet bed off the floor, chair or desk surface, the snooze perch fits securely to the edge of your workspace and has the cat-tower appeal of letting Kitty observe from above, like the ruling king or queen of the household they believe they are.

Sure, they still won't really know why you're still staring at that rectangle plastic thing for eight hours a day (sometimes we don't even know...), yet there's a good chance they won't feel the constant need to come between you and it.

The Desk Nest keeps your cat at arm's length while you work Quantum Mango/Kickstarter

The 360-degree rotating bed takes up minimal surface space and can hold a single or combined weight of up to 25 pounds (11.3 kg). Given this load, we imagine it would suit some chilled-out, small dogs, too.

It's height-adjustable and comes in walnut and white oak, which you're likely to appreciate much more than kitty, with a removable and washable padded cushion lining the circular bed.

Depending on the size and weight of your cats, the bed can can accommodate multiple kitties Quantum Mango/Kickstarter

"Before Desk Nest Cat Bed, I struggled to focus on work with my cats nearby," says inventor Scott Salzman. "They interfered with my productivity, stepped on the keyboard, blocked my monitor, and interrupted business. I developed Desk Nest to keep my kitties close and out of the way."

Salzman also had pet owners send in snaps of the many places their cats enjoy sleeping on the work desk, so if you need a reminder – or a laugh – check out this video compilation.

A Feline Compilation by Desk Nest Cat Bed

With a few days left of the Kickstarter campaign, the discounted price ranges between US$115 (Super Early Bird) and $139, before shipping. Having reached its goal, the Desk Nest Cat Bed is expected to be shipped from August. Shipping is extra, so check the campaign for costs.

The campaign, with three days to go, has exceeded its goal funding 40x over, so we think Salzman may have just found the inventor's sweet spot – an innovative product with a lucrative niche market – and yes, he has his own cats to thank.

Source: Kickstarter

