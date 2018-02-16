Japanese architectural studio Yasushi Horibe recently completed a stunning hotel located in the Seto Inland Sea of Japan. Inspired by traditional Japanese architecture and boasting luxurious wooden interiors, the "Guntu" floating hotel aims to create the perfect atmosphere for guests to soak up the serenity of their surrounds.







"A tranquil journey unique to the Seto Inland Sea can be found here at this little hotel," says Guntu. "Time passes slowly on board, enveloped in the refreshing fragrance and gentle warmth of wood. When you enter your cabin, exquisite views of the Seto Inland Sea spread before your eyes."

The boutique vessel features 19 individual guest rooms, a scenic guest lounge with open views over the inland sea, an on-board restaurant, sushi and cocktail bar, gym, sauna, spa, relaxation zones and a stunning rooftop terrace.



Guests have a choice of four different on-board cabin types, including the Guntu Suite, Grand Suite and Terrace Suite. Each suite is located close to sea level in order to offer views across the sea. Each suite also comes with its own double bedroom, private outdoor terrace with lounge area, mini bar, full en-suite with shower and an outdoor bathtub.

At the top of the range, the Guntu suite offers 90 sq m (969 sq ft) of luxury space and is the largest cabin on the vessel. The suite promises a tranquil atmosphere from which to enjoy some time out and panoramic views in the direction of travel. The mid-range 80-sq m (861-sq ft) Grand Suites offer the widest balcony, while guests in the 50 sq m (538 sq ft) Terrace Suites have the option to include an open-air bath.