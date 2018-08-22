The Pro 2 uses Insta360's own proprietary FlowState stabilization tool, which tracks motion on no less than nine axes while filming, to allow you to cancel it out electronically and create footage that's smooth even when the camera's on top of a stick hanging out of a backpack and you're jogging along, which is quite possible given it weighs only 3.42 lbs (1.6 kg) and is just a little bigger than a softball in size. Good stabilization is pretty much mandatory if you want people to be able to watch your motion content in VR goggles without barfing.