Volty Bit attachment turns Leatherman multitools into battery testers

With an impressive array of onboard implements, there are plenty of jobs a Leatherman can be used for, but checking the health of a battery typically isn't one of them. A handy new attachment expands the purview of the popular multitool for this very task, cleverly using the conductivity of the stainless steel frame to offer voltage readings via built-in LEDs.

Called the Volty Bit, the attachment is a DC voltmeter compact enough to be carried on a keychain, offering readings of DC voltages between 2.5 and 30 VDC. It can do so using anything conductive to connect two points of an electrical circuit, but with a form factor similar to Leatherman bits, it is designed to slot straight into the handle where you might insert the screwdriver bits.

The Volty Bit attachment can be carried on a keychain PC Poodle

This means the tool can be opened and put in contact with the battery terminals, inducing a small load and revealing the battery's health via the LEDs. The voltmeter itself doesn't require batteries, and is said to offer accuracy to within 0.1 VDC.

Manufactured by Minneapolis-based outfit PC Poodle, the Volty Bit "should fit pretty much any Leatherman with a bit holder," according to the company. It says that some trimming may be required for a snug fit in some cases, however. The attachment is priced at US$25 and available for preorder via the company's website.

