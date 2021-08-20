Leatherman launches light and affordable Curl multitool

Leatherman has used its hugely popular Wave as the basis for a fresh multitool that is a little cheaper than the company's typical offerings, but which still packs plenty of functionality. The brand new Curl carries 15 tools in all, including many of the classics, all efficiently wedged into the familiar and compact stainless steel package.

The Wave was given a refresh back in 2018, with Leatherman equipping the implement with a redesigned set of pliers with integrated wire cutters and a new sheath for better protection when not in use. This Wave+ model boasts 18 tools in all and is priced at US$100, and Leatherman has now looked to shave a little off the price with a slightly simpler version.

The Leatherman Curl in action Leatherman

With a closed length of 4 in (10 cm) and 420HC blade that swings open to stretch that to 6.25 in (15.87 cm), the Curl will feel much the same in-hand as the Wave+, although is slightly thinner and a little wider, give or take a few millimeters.

The Leatherman Curl offers 15 tools in all Leatherman

Among the tools that fan outward from the body of the Curl are a wire stripper, large bit driver, spring-action scissors, wood and metal files, bottle and can opener, ruler and screwdriver. What the Wave+ offers that the Curl does not is a small bit driver, a serrated blade and saw, and electrical crimpers.

The upside of this is the Curl is a full ounce lighter than the Wave+, at 7.5 oz (212 g), and a little cheaper too, at $80.

The video below shows the tool in action.

Leatherman Curl

Source: Leatherman