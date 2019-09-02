Ultrafast heat pulses shed ice from surfaces in under a second

Ice, frost and snow can not not only be annoying, but downright dangerous when it builds up on plane wings and windshields. De-icing systems can be energy-intensive and slow to work, but now researchers claim to have created a new method that can shear ice from a surface in under a second, using less than one percent of the energy of existing systems.

The key to the new system is a thin film of indium-tin oxide (ITO). This conductive material heats up when an electrical current is applied, melting the ice right where it meets and sticks to the surface. That creates a thin layer of water that makes the rest of the ice slide right off, which is easier than trying to melt the whole sheet.

ITO has been in wide use for this purpose for decades, coating the windows of aircraft and ground vehicles, among other things. But normally, the current stays on for a while to heat up the film, which can be rather energy-intensive

So researchers from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and Kyushu University developed a new, more efficient system. The team found that it worked better with a short pulse, lasting just 100 milliseconds, of very high current.

To test out the new pulse defrosting technique, the team applied it to small samples of glass, at two important temperatures. One sample was cooled to -15.1° C (4.8° F), to test the kind of environment used in heating, ventilation, refrigeration and air conditioning systems. The second was chilled right down to -71° C (-95.8° F), which is in the range that planes have to deal with.

In those experiments, the team found that the new technique uses just one percent of the energy of similar systems, and works in less than a second, which is 0.01 percent of the time.

The researchers say that future work will need to determine how effective the new technique is on more complicated shapes, such as airplane wings, as well as how much energy may be needed.

The new process is just one of many in the works. Others include using materials that are magnetic, nanostructured, electrified or have high salt content to keep ice from forming.

The research was published in the journal Applied Physics Letters.

Source: American Institute of Physics via Science Daily