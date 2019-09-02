© 2019 New Atlas
Materials

Ultrafast heat pulses shed ice from surfaces in under a second

By Michael Irving
September 02, 2019
A new de-icing method uses millisecond pulses of heat
A new de-icing method uses millisecond pulses of heat
View 1 Image
A new de-icing method uses millisecond pulses of heat
1/1
A new de-icing method uses millisecond pulses of heat

Ice, frost and snow can not not only be annoying, but downright dangerous when it builds up on plane wings and windshields. De-icing systems can be energy-intensive and slow to work, but now researchers claim to have created a new method that can shear ice from a surface in under a second, using less than one percent of the energy of existing systems.

The key to the new system is a thin film of indium-tin oxide (ITO). This conductive material heats up when an electrical current is applied, melting the ice right where it meets and sticks to the surface. That creates a thin layer of water that makes the rest of the ice slide right off, which is easier than trying to melt the whole sheet.

ITO has been in wide use for this purpose for decades, coating the windows of aircraft and ground vehicles, among other things. But normally, the current stays on for a while to heat up the film, which can be rather energy-intensive

So researchers from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and Kyushu University developed a new, more efficient system. The team found that it worked better with a short pulse, lasting just 100 milliseconds, of very high current.

To test out the new pulse defrosting technique, the team applied it to small samples of glass, at two important temperatures. One sample was cooled to -15.1° C (4.8° F), to test the kind of environment used in heating, ventilation, refrigeration and air conditioning systems. The second was chilled right down to -71° C (-95.8° F), which is in the range that planes have to deal with.

In those experiments, the team found that the new technique uses just one percent of the energy of similar systems, and works in less than a second, which is 0.01 percent of the time.

The researchers say that future work will need to determine how effective the new technique is on more complicated shapes, such as airplane wings, as well as how much energy may be needed.

The new process is just one of many in the works. Others include using materials that are magnetic, nanostructured, electrified or have high salt content to keep ice from forming.

The research was published in the journal Applied Physics Letters.

Source: American Institute of Physics via Science Daily

Tags

MaterialsIceUniversity of IllinoisKyushu UniversitySurfacesMaterials
Michael Irving
Michael has always been fascinated by space, technology, dinosaurs, and the weirder mysteries of physics and the universe. With a Bachelor of Arts in Professional Writing under his belt, he’s been writing for various online outlets and print publications for eight years, and New Atlas for the last three years.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!
Latest Stories
Load More
Thanks for reading our articles. Please consider subscribing to New Atlas Plus.
By doing so you will be supporting independent journalism, plus you will get the benefits of a faster, ad-free experience.
Subscribe