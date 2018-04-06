While it's important for scuba divers to log the stats of their dives, it's also nice if they can learn about nearby dive sites they haven't tried before. The Mazu dive tracker is designed to help them do both.

Powered by a replaceable coin cell battery that should be good for over 100 hours of use, Mazu is equipped with depth, temperature and motion sensors. It's automatically activated when the diver enters the water, then proceeds to gather data for the duration of their dive.

Once the dive is over, Mazu uses Bluetooth Low Energy to transmit that data to an iOS/Android app on a paired smartphone. By accessing that app, users can check stats such as dive time, maximum depth, mean depth, water temperature, descent rate, ascent rate and calories burned.

Additionally, by analyzing the user's dive profiles over time, Mazu reportedly learns what type of diving they like to do. It's then able to suggest local dive sites that they might like, plus it can connect them with fellow Mazu-users who might make good dive buddies.

The device is waterproof down to 100 m (328 ft).