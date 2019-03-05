"The Concept EQV embodies our 'Progressive Luxury' approach by merging the analogue and digital worlds into a single entity," said Gorden Wagener, Chief Design Officer at Daimler AG. "The EQ design idiom provides the vehicle with its unmistakable appearance and has some impressively progressive shapes. And in the interior, too, the cool aesthetics of the exterior continue, being complemented by warm accents. Which underline the whole 'Welcome Home Effect.' The focus in the cockpit of our Concept EQV is on the new and intuitive MBUX system."