The MBUX system's trump card, though, is artificial intelligence. It'll take note of everything you do in the car, from predicting where you're driving given your habits, and checking ahead to see if it can suggest a quicker way if there's unusual traffic, to prompting you to call your mum, if that's something you often do on a Tuesday morning after dropping the kids off. All this predictive stuff is handled via quiet suggestion – I've noticed you normally switch to Classic FM for the news around this time, madam, would you like me to do that for you?