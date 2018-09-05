There are a number of different drive modes available, altering the balance of performance and efficiency, but one touch we like is a little set of paddles behind the steering wheel you can use to raise and lower the degree of regenerative braking. You can leave the car to decide what to do, turn it off altogether, or ramp it right up to the point where you can drive the car with just one pedal in the vast majority of situations, using strong regen instead of brake pads to do your stopping. That'll be an interesting experience.