BAE Systems to build next-generation US Army missile warning system

The US Army has awarded BAE Systems US$179 million to produce the next-generation Missile Warning System (MWS) to protect the Army's rotorcraft. Part of the service's Limited Interim Missile Warning System (LIMWS) Quick Reaction Capability (QRC) program, the MWS is designed to improve threat detection and survivability in contested environments.

MWSs are a key part of most modern air defense systems, and they require constant upgrading to deal with increasingly sophisticated anti-aircraft weapon systems. The new BAE LIMWS is based on the company's 2-Color Advanced Warning System (2CAWS) processor, which is designed to operate in the harsh conditions common to rotorcraft.

According to BAE, the 2CAWS uses two infrared sensors operating on two different parts of the IR band to identify threats, while providing high-bandwidth digital processing capacity combined with advanced machine learning missile warning algorithms required to minimize false positives in high-clutter situations. The processor also includes fiber optic cables for faster data transmission.

The LIMWS is designed to be compatible in terms of size, weight, and power consumption with current US Army aircraft, as well as compatibility with pilot interfaces, and countermeasures for fast installation and systems integration.

"Threats are evolving and proliferating at a rapid pace and our aircrews who fly into harm’s way need the most advanced protection systems available," says Chris Austin, director of Threat Detection Solutions at BAE Systems. "These orders follow an intensive two-year development and qualification program, made possible by a strong industry-government partnership focused on achieving an aggressive schedule."

Source: BAE Systems