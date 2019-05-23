"Our approach to lifting objects with a robot aims to be intuitive and similar to how you might lift something with another person, roughly copying each other's motions while inferring helpful adjustments," says graduate student Joseph DelPreto, co-lead author on the paper. "The key insight is to use nonverbal cues that encode instructions for how to coordinate, for example to lift a little higher or lower. Using muscle signals to communicate almost makes the robot an extension of yourself that you can fluidly control."