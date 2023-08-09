Juniper launches first IP68 rugged tablet with active cooling

By their very nature, rugged tablets are deigned to withstand all kinds of punishment at construction sites, on military missions or wilderness adventures. Utah's Juniper Systems claims that the Mesa Pro is the first IP68 model with active cooling.

The tough tablet features a 10-inch sunlight-readable LCD touch display at 1,920 x 1,200 pixels that can be used while wearing gloves or in wet conditions. It's surrounded by a "Juniper Rugged" frame rocking easy-grip bumpers, and sports a LED-backlit keypad on one side for quick-access shortcuts.

The Mesa Pro has been tested to MIL-STD-810H durability standards for shock resistance, operation over a wide range of temperatures, dustproofing and waterproofing. In fact, the IP68 rating means that the Windows 11 tablet can survive being submerged in water to a depth of one meter (3 ft) for up to 45 minutes.

The Mesa Pro has a 10.1-inch touch display topped by chemically-strengthened Dragontrail HIE cover glass, with bumpers at each corner Juniper Systems

Processing brains shape up as 11th-gen Intel Core i5, i7 or Celeron options supported by 8GB or 16 GB of RAM and up to 1 TB of storage plus microSD expansion – with an active cooling fan helping to prevent system overheating. A 43.2-Wh hot-swap battery could see the tablet run for days on site.

There's a 13-megapixel camera around back and a 2-MP selfiecam to the front, and the tablet can be had with a built-in barcode imager and decoder. It benefits from USB-C and USB 3.1 ports, a 3.5-mm headphone jack, and can be optioned with a RS-232 connector. Bluetooth 5.1 and 802.11ac dual-band Wi-Fi are cooked in, and 4G LTE can be configured in if needed.

The Mesa Pro measures 195 x 285 x 30.5 mm (7.7 x 11.2 x 1.2 in) and weighs in at 1.76 kg (3.4 lb). It's available now, though anyone interested will need to reach out to the company for pricing and customization options. The video below has more.

Mesa Pro Rugged Tablet | Built for You

Product page: Juniper Mesa Pro