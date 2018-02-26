Carbon fiber meets copper and teak in luxury canoeView gallery - 9 images
The hull of the canoe is made from carbon fiber with fine copper wire woven into it. According to the designers, the addition of the copper "gives depth to the texture and shimmers under the sunlight making the surfaces come alive, mimicking the shimmering sun reflecting on the water."
The deck of the boat, on the other hand, is made from hand-laid teak wood. Additionally, the manner in which the paddles tuck into the sides for transport is intended as a subtle homage to the rear fins of classic Cadillacs.
A small electric motor is now being integrated into what is currently a one-off creation, although commercial production is reportedly a possibility. If you just can't wait to spend a lot of money on a fancy human-powered watercraft, though, you could always check out the Bootlegger mahogany stand-up paddle board.
Want a cleaner, faster loading and ad free reading experience?
Try New Atlas Plus. Learn more