The story of the Moon in cinema is a fascinating mirror of humanity's relationship with the Moon over the past century. The way we depict the Moon on film offers a variety of snapshots of moments in time, reflecting the many cultural shifts of different eras. From Méliès' story of the Moon as a colonial conquest in 1902, to the politics of the US-Soviet space race in the 1960s, to Duncan Jones' more existential 21st century depiction of a desolate and lonely Moon that metaphorically represents our tiny vantage on the universe, these Moon stories are constantly informed by our wider scientific knowledge, and as thus, continue to evolve.