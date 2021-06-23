© 2021 New Atlas
Music

PRS loads authentic Hendrix tone into new HX guitar amps

By Paul Ridden
June 23, 2021
PRS loads authentic Hendrix to...
The HX100 and HX50 are based on circuitry from a 100-W Marshall Super Lead amp that's said to have been used by guitar legend Jimi Hendrix at 1969's Woodstock music festival
The HX100 and HX50 are based on circuitry from a 100-W Marshall Super Lead amp that's said to have been used by guitar legend Jimi Hendrix at 1969's Woodstock music festival
View 6 Images
The HX50 is a two-channel 50-watt amp head with two power tubes and three preamp tubes, pictured here with a matching HX 2x12 cabinet with two Celestion G12H-75 Creamback speakers
1/6
The HX50 is a two-channel 50-watt amp head with two power tubes and three preamp tubes, pictured here with a matching HX 2x12 cabinet with two Celestion G12H-75 Creamback speakers
Distortion level and tone on the HX50 amp can be dialed in by blending the lead and bass channels
2/6
Distortion level and tone on the HX50 amp can be dialed in by blending the lead and bass channels
The HX100 is a two-channel 100-watt amp head with four power tubes and three preamp tubes, and is matched here by a HX 4x12 cabinet rocking four Celestion G12H-75 Creamback speakers
3/6
The HX100 is a two-channel 100-watt amp head, and is matched here by a HX 4x12 cabinet rocking four Celestion G12H-75 Creamback speakers
The HX100 amp head rocks four power tubes and three preamp tubes
4/6
The HX100 amp head rocks four power tubes and three preamp tubes
The HX100 and HX50 are based on circuitry from a 100-W Marshall Super Lead amp that's said to have been used by guitar legend Jimi Hendrix at 1969's Woodstock music festival
5/6
The HX100 and HX50 are based on circuitry from a 100-W Marshall Super Lead amp that's said to have been used by guitar legend Jimi Hendrix at 1969's Woodstock music festival
"This is not a painstakingly historical re-creation of the amplifier Hendrix used, but a snapshot in the development of a series of modified amps he came to use on tour and in the studio," said PRS amp designer, Doug Sewell
6/6
"This is not a painstakingly historical re-creation of the amplifier Hendrix used, but a snapshot in the development of a series of modified amps he came to use on tour and in the studio," said PRS amp designer, Doug Sewell
View gallery - 6 images

Paul Reed Smith Guitars has tapped into the Woodstock spirit for two new rig additions to its HXDA family, the PRS HX100 and HX50 amplifiers, which are inspired by a newly documented Jimi Hendrix touring amp circuit.

"When the HXDA first came out, we were able to look at one of the amps used by the Allman Brothers for Live at the Fillmore," said Paul Reed Smith. "Now, we’ve had the opportunity to examine one of Hendrix’s touring amps and understand not just the circuit but the modifications and the parts choices that were made as Hendrix continued to use the amp. These HX amps are intended to sound exactly the same as Hendrix’s touring rig, not look exactly the same. But we know this is hallowed ground. We feel privileged to reach back into history and bring something special into the current music landscape."

Back in 2018, with the blessing of Janie Hendrix (Jimi's sister) and Paul Allen's Museum of Pop Culture in Seattle, amp designer Doug Sewell and Paul Reed Smith were able to examine a 100-watt Marshall Super Lead amp head that's said to have been used by the guitar legend at the Woodstock Music & Art Fair in August 1969.

That touring amp had been heavily modified by Dave Meyer (of West Coast Organ and Amp) so the Brit head could work on American power and toughened up for life on the road in the 1960s, but also, according to Meyer, for "compatibility with his effects and guitars, the tones he achieved, and the feel and response of the amp."

"This is not a painstakingly historical re-creation of the amplifier Hendrix used, but a snapshot in the development of a series of modified amps he came to use on tour and in the studio," said PRS amp designer, Doug Sewell
"This is not a painstakingly historical re-creation of the amplifier Hendrix used, but a snapshot in the development of a series of modified amps he came to use on tour and in the studio," said PRS amp designer, Doug Sewell

"We have made an exhaustive search for all the critical parts that would enforce the original objectives Hendrix and the amp techs explored," Meyer continued. "We have married our part selection process with historical research and The Museum of Pop Culture amplifier to create an amp with the same great tone, feel, and reliability."

PRS says that the HX amps have been designed to push the high end, aiming for clarity without being too harsh. They can rock an aggressive growl too, with players able to dial in distortion and tweak tone via the internally bridged lead and bass channels, but can also roll off for "smooth, sweet tones."

"Designing the PRS HX was not an exercise in over-engineering – it’s a fairly straightforward build with the right parts and circuit," added Paul Reed Smith. "We kept historic specs where it made sense, and we made substitutions based on availability, safety, and experience. In the end, I think we have made a great-sounding amplifier with exceptional build quality and enough power to blow your pantleg when you play it."

The PRS HX100 and HX50 amps are available with matching 2x12 and 4x12 cabinets sporting Celestion G12H-75 Creamback speakers, and go on sale this month. The HX100 is priced at US$3,150, the HX50 comes in at $2,900, the 2x12 cab is $899 and the 4x12 cab is $1,199. You can dive into the fascinating backstory in the video below.

PRS HX Amps: The Story Behind the Design | PRS Guitars

Source: PRS Guitars

View gallery - 6 images

Tags

MusicAmplifiersToneRetroGuitar
No comments
Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.

Popular Stories

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!