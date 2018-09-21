"The traditional explanation is that one process, glacial rebound, is responsible for this motion of Earth's spin axis," says Surendra Adhikari, first author of the study. "But recently, many researchers have speculated that other processes could have potentially large effects on it as well. We assembled models for a suite of processes that are thought to be important for driving the motion of the spin axis. We identified not one but three sets of processes that are crucial – and melting of the global cryosphere (especially Greenland) over the course of the 20th century is one of them."