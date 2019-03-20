The new 2019 Oculus line-up is therefore a choice between the Quest and the Rift S, depending on whether you have (or want to buy) a reasonably high-end PC or not. That extra performance will mean better visuals and some gaming exclusives for the Rift S, though of course the standalone, wireless experience of the Quest is more convenient. It's a little like the difference between gaming on a console and gaming on your phone.