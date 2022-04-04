Octo carabiner multi-tool sports a fold-out bit driver/glass breaker

In recent years, we've seen an increasing number of multi-tools that incorporate a carabiner main body. One of the latest is the Octo, which features a fold-out magnetic bit driver that doubles as an automotive window glass breaker.

Having already successfully completed a Kickstarter, the Danish-designed Octo is now the subject of an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign. As was previously the case, it's being offered in the backer's choice of titanium, stainless steel or aluminum builds.

First and foremost, the Octo is a carabiner, featuring a spring-loaded gate with a removable lock slider. And while it can be used for hanging or linking gear of all kinds, it is not rated for rock climbing.

Probably its most unique feature is its magnetic bit driver, which folds down inside the non-gate-side spine of the device when not in use. Once flipped out into action, that driver accepts third-party 5/32nd and 1/4-inch bits, along with special Leatherman-specific bits. It should be noted, however, that those bits will have to be stored and carried separately.

As an added bonus, if the driver is flipped all the way around to the inside of the carabiner, a tungsten glass-breaking stud on its rear end is revealed. That tool can be used to smash out the side windows of a car, in the event of an accident.

The Octo's measurements – there's no word on weight Sitpack

An attachment on the bottom of the Octo combines a Philips head bit, a spoke wrench, and a combination flathead bit/boxcutter blade. Up top, there's a bottle opener and a pry tool. Other built-in tools include a wire stripper, keyring hole, nail file, and a 5-cm (2-inch) metric/imperial ruler.

Should you be interested in getting an Octo carabiner multi-tool of your own, a pledge of US$79 is required for one in titanium, or $47 for one in stainless steel or aluminum – their planned retail prices are $109 and $59, respectively. Assuming all goes according to plan, they should ship in July.

You can see the device in use, in the video below.

OCTO Versatile Titanium 18-in-1 Carabiner w. Window Breaker

Source: Indiegogo

