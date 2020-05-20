© 2020 New Atlas
Outdoors

Titanium carabiner multi-tool packs a blade and more

By Ben Coxworth
May 20, 2020
Titanium carabiner multi-tool ...
The Mul.Ti.Biner 2.0 is presently on Kickstarter
The Mul.Ti.Biner 2.0 is presently on Kickstarter
View 2 Images
The Mul.Ti.Biner 2.0 is being offered in four colors
1/2
The Mul.Ti.Biner 2.0 is being offered in four colors
The Mul.Ti.Biner 2.0 is presently on Kickstarter
2/2
The Mul.Ti.Biner 2.0 is presently on Kickstarter

If there are two things that gear nerds like, it's multi-tools and carabiners. We've thus seen a number of devices that combine the two, with the latest being the titanium-bodied Mul.Ti.Biner 2.0.

First of all, yes, you can simply use the device as a spring-loaded carabiner, for hanging things up or linking them together. It also incorporates a replaceable cutting blade, though, that can be locked off at four different lengths depending on the task at hand.

Some of its other features include a bottle opener, three metric sizes of hex-wrench holes, a key chain receptacle, and both Phillips and flat-head screwdriver bits – the latter doubles as a tool for prying lids off of cans.

The Mul.Ti.Biner 2.0 is being offered in four colors
The Mul.Ti.Biner 2.0 is being offered in four colors

And while most buyers would probably want to show off its natural titanium color, the Mul.Ti.Biner 2.0 is also being offered in color choices of gold, black or blue.

Its Toronto-based designers have turned to Kickstarter to finance production of the device. Assuming everything works out, a pledge of CAD$54 (about US$39) will get you one – that's 50 percent off the planned retail price.

Source: Kickstarter

Tags

OutdoorsKickstarterMulti-ToolsTitanium
Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!

Related Stories

Load More

Most Viewed

Load More