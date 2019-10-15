Carabiner multi-tool is made to start fires and perform rescues
If there's one group of people who have a need for multi-tools, it's first responders. The Fire Escape carabiner is indeed made with them in mind, although it's also designed for use by civilians – such as campers wanting to start fires.
Manufactured by Colorado-based startup Outdoor Element, the Fire Escape's standout feature is certainly its EverSpark fire wheel. When rolled rapidly against a hard surface, that wheel scrapes against a spring-loaded iron "ferro rod," creating a spark. One rod is said to provide over 2,000 sparks, and can be user-replaced once it's used up.
Some of the device's other "general usage" features include a quarter-inch hex driver, a bottle opener, and – because it is a carabiner, after all – the ability to hang up to 100 lb (45 kg) of gear.
People such as firefighters and paramedics, on the other hand, might also appreciate its oxygen tank-opening wrench, its tungsten carbide-tipped automobile window breaker, and its replaceable steel seatbelt-cutting blade – the latter can of course also be used to cut materials such as fishing line or string, and is covered by a rubber cap when not in use.
The whole thing is made of titanium-coated stainless steel, and tips the scales at a claimed 1.7 oz (48 g). It's presently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, where a pledge of US$19 is required to get one – three ferro rods are included. Assuming it reaches production, the planned retail price is $24.95.
Potential backers might also want to check out the GPCA Carabiner multi-tool, which has already far exceeded its Kickstarter funding goal.
Source: Kickstarter