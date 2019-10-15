Carabiner multi-tool is made to start fires and perform rescues

If there's one group of people who have a need for multi-tools, it's first responders. The Fire Escape carabiner is indeed made with them in mind, although it's also designed for use by civilians – such as campers wanting to start fires.

Manufactured by Colorado-based startup Outdoor Element, the Fire Escape's standout feature is certainly its EverSpark fire wheel. When rolled rapidly against a hard surface, that wheel scrapes against a spring-loaded iron "ferro rod," creating a spark. One rod is said to provide over 2,000 sparks, and can be user-replaced once it's used up.

Some of the device's other "general usage" features include a quarter-inch hex driver, a bottle opener, and – because it is a carabiner, after all – the ability to hang up to 100 lb (45 kg) of gear.

The Fire Escape is available in black or silver Outdoor Element

People such as firefighters and paramedics, on the other hand, might also appreciate its oxygen tank-opening wrench, its tungsten carbide-tipped automobile window breaker, and its replaceable steel seatbelt-cutting blade – the latter can of course also be used to cut materials such as fishing line or string, and is covered by a rubber cap when not in use.

The whole thing is made of titanium-coated stainless steel, and tips the scales at a claimed 1.7 oz (48 g). It's presently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, where a pledge of US$19 is required to get one – three ferro rods are included. Assuming it reaches production, the planned retail price is $24.95.

Potential backers might also want to check out the GPCA Carabiner multi-tool, which has already far exceeded its Kickstarter funding goal.

Source: Kickstarter