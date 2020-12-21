© 2020 New Atlas
Pets

Omnidirectional robot shoots out treats for home-alone pets

By Ben Coxworth
December 21, 2020
Omnidirectional robot shoots o...
Rocki is remotely controlled over the internet, by pet owners viewing real-time video from the robot's camera
Rocki is remotely controlled over the internet, by pet owners viewing real-time video from the robot's camera
View 2 Images
Rocki is remotely controlled over the internet, by pet owners viewing real-time video from the robot's camera
1/2
Rocki is remotely controlled over the internet, by pet owners viewing real-time video from the robot's camera
Rocki shoots treats a distance of 1 to 2 feet (0.3 to 0.6 m)
2/2
Rocki shoots treats a distance of 1 to 2 feet (0.3 to 0.6 m)

Earlier this year, we heard about a pet-entertaining/treat-dispensing robot known as Pumpkii. Although its crowdfunding campaign was cancelled, the similar Rocki is now available for purchase.

Rocki is the latest in a series of internet-controlled devices that are designed to let pet owners tele-interact with their dog or cat, when the owner is at work and the critter is at home alone.

As such, it's equipped with both HD and infrared (night vision) cameras, a speaker, a microphone, and four omnidirectional mecanum wheels that allow it to move both forward/backward and from side to side. It also features a dispenser that can store and shoot out up to 15 user-supplied treats, along with a top-mounted motorized arm that comes with a laser pointer on the end, but that can be equipped with other toys such as feathers.

Rocki shoots treats a distance of 1 to 2 feet (0.3 to 0.6 m)
Rocki shoots treats a distance of 1 to 2 feet (0.3 to 0.6 m)

Utilizing an iOS/Android app, users are able to view Rocki's live camera output on their smartphone, anywhere there's internet access. They can then control the device in real time, driving it around their house in order to find their pet and then play with it, talk to it, and send a treat or two its way.

Depending on how often Rocki is utilized, and for how long, one charge of its battery should reportedly be good for approximately one week of regular use.

The device is available now via the link below, for US$199. You can see it in use, in the following video.

Source: Rocki

Rocki Demo

Tags

PetsRobotsDogsCatsRemote-ControlTelepresence
Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!

Related Stories

Load More

Most Viewed

Load More