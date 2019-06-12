The SI can be controlled manually with a smartphone app or dedicated controller, and comes with a set of smart functions right out of the box. These include an ability to automatically follow a line across the floor as mapped out by the user, recognize 44 different kinds of visual markers, (which that could serve as traffic lights, for example), follow a person in its field of vision, recognize and respond to claps and hand gestures, and perform unique movements when it encounters a fellow S1.