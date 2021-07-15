Fjorden takes a slimmer approach to turning your iPhone into a camera

Since smartphones have pretty much replaced point-and-shoot cameras, we're now seeing an increasing number of devices that make phones more camera-like to operate. A new one, the Fjorden, stands out by being slim enough to fit in a pocket.

Existing products, such as the LiveAction and Pictar, essentially consist of a hand grip that is mounted on the user's existing smartphone. Pushbuttons on top of that grip allow users to hold the phone, take photos and adjust settings with one hand – no reaching in and tapping the screen is required.

Such devices do add considerable thickness to the phone, though, making it awkward to carry in all but the biggest and baggiest of pockets. That's where the Fjorden grip comes in.

Invented by Norwegian entrepreneur Victor Henning, the 10.7-mm-thick device gets mounted on the back of the user's iPhone – or its case – via an included adhesive-backed adapter plate (a system-specific iPhone 11 or 12 case is an optional extra). It communicates with a dedicated camera app on the phone via Bluetooth, and has two pushbuttons, a dial and a lever on top.

One of the pushbuttons is a two-stage shutter button, in which a half-push focuses the lens and a full push actually takes the picture. The other button can be programmed to perform functions such as switching between settings. The dial is used to adjust those settings – which could include exposure, shutter speed, white balance, manual focus or ISO – and the lever is used to digitally zoom in and out.

The Fjorden app requires iOS 14 or newer Fjorden

A pivoting hinge on the Fjorden allows it to be folded out and swivelled around relative to the phone, so it can serve as a kickstand in either landscape or portrait orientations. It can also be removed completely, then used as a wireless remote control for the phone's camera. Power is provided by a replaceable CR2430 coin cell battery, which is claimed to be good for up to a year of use.

Should you be interested, the Fjorden is currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign. Assuming it reaches production, a pledge of €119 (about US$141) will get you one. The planned retail price is €159 ($188).

It's demonstrated in the following video.

Fjorden iPhone camera grip

Source: Kickstarter

