Photography

Insta360's Go 2 actioncam is still tiny, but more capable

By Ben Coxworth
March 12, 2021
Insta360 Go 2 users set up shots and review footage via an app
The Go 2 can be clipped onto your clothing using a two-part magnetic mount, although other mounting options are available
Insta360 Go 2 users set up shots and review footage via an app
The Go 2 is small and light enough to be mounted on a drone
The Go 2, ready to head out for a walk
The Go 2 in its battery charger/power bank/camera stand/remote control unit
Although Insta360 is known for its panoramic video cameras, two years ago it released a tiny conventional actioncam called the Go. This week the company announced that model's new-and-improved sibling, the Go 2.

Like the original Go, the Go 2 features Insta360's FlowState digital image stabilization technology for smoothing out shaky shots. It can also likewise be clipped onto your clothing using a two-part magnetic mount, although other mounting options are available.

Footage is captured via a 120-degree fish-eye lens, along with a 1/2.3-inch image sensor which is larger than that of the Go. Video is recorded at a default resolution of 1440p/30fps, up slightly from the Go's 1080p.

It should be noted that the camera offers only about 28GB of usable storage, so it can't record real-time clips longer than 30 minutes in non-stabilized mode – that figure drops to 10 minutes with FlowState stabilization, or 15 minutes with basic stabilization. Still, it's much better than the Go, which can only manage real-time clips no longer than five minutes.

One charge of the Go 2's 210-mAh battery should reportedly be good for a runtime of 30 minutes, if the camera is just used on its own. It can, however, be placed within an included 1100-mAh battery-equipped charging case, which should keep it going for 150 minutes. That case can also be used as a mini tripod-like stand for the camera, or as a wireless Bluetooth remote control to start and stop recording.

As is the case with many other diminutive video cameras, users line up shots and review footage via an iOS/Android app on their paired smartphone. That app also allows them to change settings and access features such as time-lapse and 1080p/120fps slow motion.

Tipping the scales at a claimed 26.5 grams, the Go 2 a little heavier than the 18.3 g Go ... but it's still incredibly light. Finally, it's worth mentioning that while the Go is merely water-resistant, the Go 2 is watertight to a depth of 4 meters (13 ft).

It's available now via the company website, for US$300. You can see footage shot with it, in the following video.

Source: Insta360

Insta360 GO 2 - Epic, Hands-Free Action

