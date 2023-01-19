Burly housing lets Insta360 panoramic camera take a deep dive

Last year Insta360 introduced the One RS 1-Inch 360 Edition, a high-end panoramic camera engineered in partnership with Leica. Well, the thing can now be used to shoot deeper underwater than ever before, thanks to Mantis Sub's RS360 watertight housing.

First of all, the Insta360 One RS 1-Inch 360 Edition (that's quite a name) is no slouch on its own. It utilizes two wide-angle lenses and dual 1-inch sensors to capture 360-degree 6K stereo-sound video, smoothing out the shakes via onboard image stabilization and horizon leveling algorithms.

The camera is also IPX3 water-resistant, meaning that it can withstand being sprayed … but not submerged.

At least one third-party polycarbonate underwater housing is available for it, which allows the camera to be submerged to a depth of 40 m (131 ft).

The RS360 features two 4-inch acrylic domes for the lenses, and reportedly tips the scales at 850 g (30 oz) Mantis Sub

Mantis Sub's RS360 is designed for heavier-duty use, as it's milled from a solid block of hard-anodized aluminum. The metal is claimed to not only dissipate camera-generated heat better than plastic, but it also allows the housing to remain watertight down to 250 m (820 ft).

Given the fact that not many people will be diving that deep, the housing does feature a bulkhead port which lets the camera be mounted on – and controlled through – an ROV (remotely operated vehicle).

When the housing is being used hands-on, a single button is utilized to simultaneously power the camera up and start recording, and to turn the camera off and stop recording. According to Mantis Sub, this feature not only keeps things simple, but also saves power.

The RS360 housing is available now, priced at US$1,680. And should you be wondering, the Insta360 One RS 1-Inch 360 Edition goes for $799.99.

Source: Mantis Sub

