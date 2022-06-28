© 2022 New Atlas
Insta360 launches first 360-degree camera co-engineered with Leica

By Paul Ridden
June 28, 2022
Insta360 launches first 360-de...
The One RS 1-Inch 360 Edition is the first 360-degree camera co-engineered with Leica
The One RS 1-Inch 360 Edition is the first 360-degree camera co-engineered with Leica
The One RS 1-Inch 360 Edition is the first 360-degree camera co-engineered with Leica
The One RS 1-Inch 360 Edition is the first 360-degree camera co-engineered with Leica
Insta360 says that selfie sticks will be automatically erased from 360-degree immersive footage and photos
Insta360 says that selfie sticks will be automatically erased from 360-degree immersive footage and photos
Insta360 says that "the 1-inch sensors are the secret to the camera’s superb low light capabilities, delivering impressive dynamic range from dusk through dawn"
Insta360 says that "the 1-inch sensors are the secret to the camera’s superb low light capabilities, delivering impressive dynamic range from dusk through dawn"
The One RS 1-Inch 360 Edition is available bundled with a One RS Core module, a vertical battery case and a mounting bracket – for attaching to a tripod, head gear, a backpack or even a motorcycle
The One RS 1-Inch 360 Edition is available bundled with a One RS Core module, a vertical battery case and a mounting bracket – for attaching to a tripod, head gear, a backpack or even a motorcycle
The One RS 1-Inch 360 Edition can be mounted to a tripod to create immersive virtual tours
The One RS 1-Inch 360 Edition can be mounted to a tripod to create immersive virtual tours
Insta360 has announced a powerful new addition to the One RS modular actioncam system launched back in March. The 1-Inch 360 Edition shoots immersive 6K video and is the first 360-degree camera to be co-engineered with Leica.

"The 1-Inch 360 Edition represents Insta360’s continued mission to make One RS the most comprehensive and versatile camera on the market," said company founder, JK Liu. "This latest edition turns One RS into a powerful 6K camera capable of impressive performance even in low light."

The camera is aimed at creatives in the professional filmmaking, VR content production, outdoor exploration and enterprise spaces, and follows a strategic partnership between Insta360 and Leica inked in 2020, which is also responsible for the recent Insta360 5.3K Wide Angle Lens module.

The One RS 1-Inch 360 Edition features dual 1-inch-type CMOS image sensors and dual-lens 360-degree optics, making it possible to capture 21-megapixel 360° stills or 6K all-around video footage and allowing users to record and share immersive 360-degree content straight away or dive into frame details with Insta360's editing software to snip key scenes together before unleashing the final cut.

Onboard image stabilization and horizon leveling algorithms mean folks can leave the gimbal at home, users don't need to worry about any selfie sticks appearing in immersive footage as such things are completely removed, and Insta360 is promising "superb low light capabilities, delivering impressive dynamic range from dusk through dawn."

A new PureShot HDR mode combines the power of AI with auto exposure bracketing for increased dynamic range in photos, potentially reducing the need for subsequent tweaking in software before sharing.

Light sensitivity is the same for photo and video, at ISO100 - 3,200, onboard stereo microphones can capture 48-kHz audio, with a wind reduction mode helping with clarity, there's Bluetooth 5.0 and 802.11ac Wi-Fi, and content is recorded to microSD storage.

The 53.2 x 49.5 x 129.3-mm (2 x 1.95 x 5-in), 239-g (8.4-oz) One RS 1-Inch 360 Edition boasts IPX3 protection against rain and snow. It's available now for US$799.99, which includes a One RS Core module, a vertical battery case, a mounting bracket and a lens cap. Users who already have a One R Core or One RS Core module can opt for an upgrade package for $649.99. The video below has more.

Introducing Insta360 ONE RS 1-Inch 360 Edition Co-Engineered with Leica

Product page: 1-inch 360 Edition

Tags

PhotographyInsta360Actioncam360-degree6KLeicaModularImmersive Media
Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.

