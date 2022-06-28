Insta360 launches first 360-degree camera co-engineered with Leica

Insta360 has announced a powerful new addition to the One RS modular actioncam system launched back in March. The 1-Inch 360 Edition shoots immersive 6K video and is the first 360-degree camera to be co-engineered with Leica.

"The 1-Inch 360 Edition represents Insta360’s continued mission to make One RS the most comprehensive and versatile camera on the market," said company founder, JK Liu. "This latest edition turns One RS into a powerful 6K camera capable of impressive performance even in low light."

The camera is aimed at creatives in the professional filmmaking, VR content production, outdoor exploration and enterprise spaces, and follows a strategic partnership between Insta360 and Leica inked in 2020, which is also responsible for the recent Insta360 5.3K Wide Angle Lens module.

The One RS 1-Inch 360 Edition features dual 1-inch-type CMOS image sensors and dual-lens 360-degree optics, making it possible to capture 21-megapixel 360° stills or 6K all-around video footage and allowing users to record and share immersive 360-degree content straight away or dive into frame details with Insta360's editing software to snip key scenes together before unleashing the final cut.

Insta360 says that selfie sticks will be automatically erased from 360-degree immersive footage and photos Insta360

Onboard image stabilization and horizon leveling algorithms mean folks can leave the gimbal at home, users don't need to worry about any selfie sticks appearing in immersive footage as such things are completely removed, and Insta360 is promising "superb low light capabilities, delivering impressive dynamic range from dusk through dawn."

A new PureShot HDR mode combines the power of AI with auto exposure bracketing for increased dynamic range in photos, potentially reducing the need for subsequent tweaking in software before sharing.

Light sensitivity is the same for photo and video, at ISO100 - 3,200, onboard stereo microphones can capture 48-kHz audio, with a wind reduction mode helping with clarity, there's Bluetooth 5.0 and 802.11ac Wi-Fi, and content is recorded to microSD storage.

The 53.2 x 49.5 x 129.3-mm (2 x 1.95 x 5-in), 239-g (8.4-oz) One RS 1-Inch 360 Edition boasts IPX3 protection against rain and snow. It's available now for US$799.99, which includes a One RS Core module, a vertical battery case, a mounting bracket and a lens cap. Users who already have a One R Core or One RS Core module can opt for an upgrade package for $649.99. The video below has more.

Introducing Insta360 ONE RS 1-Inch 360 Edition Co-Engineered with Leica

Product page: 1-inch 360 Edition