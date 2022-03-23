Insta360 gives modular actioncam system a 4K boost, more powerful brains

Insta360 has announced a successor to its One R modular actioncam system, which comes with a new 4K Boost Lens boasting improved light sensitivity, more powerful brains for faster Wi-Fi and instant zoom, enhanced image stabilization and a redesigned mounting bracket.

The upgrades brought to the One RS are relatively minor, but welcome all the same. Chief among those is the 4K Boost Lens, which is essentially an upgrade to the previous 4K Wide Angle Lens and benefits from a 1/2-inch 48-MP image sensor for the promise of more detailed 4K/60fps video as well as high-resolution stills, a faster F2.4 aperture and a wider light sensitivity range of ISO100-6,400.

Two new shooting modes have been added – 6K Widescreen for 2.35:1 aspect video footage at 24 frames per second and an Active HDR mode for more definition in the highlights and shadows. The One RS can of course also be used with the existing 5.7K 360 Lens module for immersive video and the 5.3K Wide Angle Lens that was co-engineered with Leica and comes with a 1-inch image sensor.

The brains of the system, the One RS Core, have been treated to a new processor that sees image stabilization now delivered through the camera hardware, which Insta360 says should allow creators to upload video direct to social media without needing to tweak first in the companion app.

Insta360's proprietary FlowState Stabilization is now handled through the actioncam's hardware for the promise of "smoother-than-ever videos"

Insta360

Wi-Fi performance is reported to be 50 percent faster for zippier data transfer, though if users don't want to go down the wireless data transfer route they could attach the optional Quick Reader accessory instead to save the files to SD card, and then plug the accessory into a smartphone's USB-C port to edit footage and upload to social media.

The new Core also gives audio recording a boost with the addition of another microphone, and an Instant Zoom feature allows for up to 2.7x digital zoom while recording. Preset shooting modes have been gathered into a quick menu for ease of use.

The new system comes with a 21 percent bigger battery than the One R before it, and there's a new mounting bracket too that sports a quick release mechanism for swapping out lens units in a hurry, as well as a windproof shield for the microphones, and a heat dissipation panel to ensure the camera doesn't overheat.

The One RS has launched with a new 4K Boost Lens module that comes with a large 48-megapixel image sensor, a 16-mm equivalent lens, a F2.4 aperture and ISO6,400 light sensitivity Insta360

Elsewhere, an IP8X rating means that the actioncam can accompany underwater adventurers to a depth of 16 ft (5 m) without needing additional housing, and the modular camera setup can even serve as a webcam when connected to a computer.

The One RS is available now in three main editions. A 4K Edition with 4K Boost Lens comes in at US$299.99, a package with the 4K Boost Lens and 360 Lens is priced at $549.99, and another with just the 1-inch Wide Angle Lens also costs $549.99.

Product page: One RS