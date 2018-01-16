We've seen a fair number of wooden bicycles recently, along with plenty of electric motorcycles. Well, now it's time to meet the Rocsie. It's a Spanish-built cafe racer-style electric motorbike, with a laminated bent-wood frame.

Handmade by Barcelona-based Unplugged Design, some of the Rocsie's other features include a custom leather saddle, an inverted suspension fork, 4-piston brakes with titanium discs, Dunlop tires, and a choice of four frame colors – the frames are currently being made out of beech wood.

It tips the scales at 32 kg (71 lb) and is propelled by a 1,000-watt rear hub motor. That motor is powered by a lithium-ion battery pack that takes six hours to charge from empty, and should be good for a range of about 50 km (31 miles).

The bike has a claimed top speed of 45 km/h (28 mph), so it's certainly more of an urban runabout than it is anything else.