Glass Resort offers the best seat in the house for Northern Lights viewingView gallery - 27 images
Winter's not over yet in the Northern Hemisphere and if getting a glimpse of the spectacular Northern Lights is on your bucket list, we may have found the perfect spot. The recently opened Glass Resort at Snowman World in Rovaniemi, Lapland, Finland, hosts a series of glass-roofed cabins, providing the ideal spot to snuggle up and enjoy the night skies and, if you're lucky, the aurora borealis.
Designed by Helsinki-based architecture firm Void Architecture, in partnership with Finnish house manufacturer Honkatalot, these 14 wooden cabins have been built with extra-large glass feature walls and roof panels. The angle and position of the glazed feature windows allows guests to enjoy the night skies from any angle, including their bed, the lounge area or even the kitchen.
Reinventing the igloo, the shape of the dwellings was inspired by traditional classic "kota" huts, built throughout the Lapland region by the indigenous Sámi.
"These buildings represent an evolution of the glass igloo type accommodation," says Void Architecture. "This trend raised to popularity in Lapland during the last few years. Deviating from the established igloo model, Snowman World Glass Resort offers more space and extra comforts. Moreover, the design is connected to the architectural language of original Lappish construction traditions. The shape of the buildings gives interest to the interior spaces. The full height and fully glazed living area provides a striking feature."
Each 40-sq m (431-sq ft) glass cabin offers modern luxury accommodation complete with Scandinavian designer furniture, open living and dining area, designer mini-kitchen, upstairs loft bedroom with glass ceiling, and private outdoor hot spring spa and sauna. Each cabin comes with the option of having additional bedding for up to two extra guests.
Snowman World Glass Resort is also home to several restaurants and cafes, including the Ice Restaurant and Ice Bar and the Santa Claus Village, filled with fun activities for the family.
Overnight accommodation for two in a Superior Glass Apartment including buffet breakfast will set you back €549 (approx. US$620). The resort will be open until April 15, 2019 and will re-open for the next season on September 1, 2019 until 14th April 2020.
Sources: Snowman World Glass Resort, Void Architecture via Archdaily
Want a cleaner, faster loading and ad free reading experience?
Try New Atlas Plus. Learn more