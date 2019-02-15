"These buildings represent an evolution of the glass igloo type accommodation," says Void Architecture. "This trend raised to popularity in Lapland during the last few years. Deviating from the established igloo model, Snowman World Glass Resort offers more space and extra comforts. Moreover, the design is connected to the architectural language of original Lappish construction traditions. The shape of the buildings gives interest to the interior spaces. The full height and fully glazed living area provides a striking feature."