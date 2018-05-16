Istanbul-based SO? Architecture & Ideas recently installed this interesting little prefabricated cabin near the Turkish/Greek border. Configured to run off-the-grid, the aptly-named Cabin on the Border can also be opened up to the outside with a large operable wall section.







The Cabin on the Border has a total floorspace of 18 sq m (193 sq ft) and is raised slightly on stilts in a rural spot near Edirne, Turkey. It has a no-frills look with its plywood finish and polycarbonate windows.

The tiny dwelling sports a simple interior layout with a seating/sleeping area and two upstairs loft bedrooms accessed by ladder. A small bathroom, not pictured, includes a toilet, sink, and shower. Elsewhere lies a kitchenette and dining table.

A wood-burning stove provides heating duties and the cabin gets all its power from a roof-based solar panel array. A rainwater capture system is also installed.

When the weather's nice, an entire wall section of the cabin can be lowered to open it up to the outside, along with a window that raises, to serve as a small porch. In addition, a wall area in one of the loft bedrooms can be opened, too. This is all done manually and when it's time to secure the home, a resident must climb onto the roof and use a winch system to lower the window then raise the wall back into place.