© 2020 New Atlas
Space

NASA simulations provide tantalizing taste of sunsets on other planets

By David Szondy
June 23, 2020
NASA simulations provide tanta...
Simulation of what a sunset might look on Mars
Simulation of what a sunset might look on Mars
View 1 Image
Simulation of what a sunset might look on Mars
1/1
Simulation of what a sunset might look on Mars

NASA has released a video showing what sunsets might look like on a number of different planets. The simulations were created by Geronimo Villanueva, a planetary scientist from NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center, using a computer modeling tool being developed for a possible future mission to Uranus.

If you watched a sunset on the Moon, it would be a bit anticlimactic. It would consist of the Sun simply winking out as it dropped below the horizon. There wouldn't be any twilight or dusk, and certainly not any of the spectacular colors associated with sunsets on Earth. This is because the Moon lacks one vital ingredient – an atmosphere. Our familiar sunsets are the result of sunlight passing through the atmosphere and changing angles, where it interacts with the gases, water vapor, and dust to produce the different shades and colors.

This interplay between light and different molecules is of interest to space scientists because it can reveal a lot about the composition and properties of a planet's atmosphere. In the case of Uranus, NASA says that a sunset there would be marked by a rich azure tone that fades into royal blue with hints of turquoise as the Uranian atmosphere's hydrogen, helium and methane absorb the longer-wavelength red portion of the light and scatter the shorter-wavelength blue and green sections of the spectrum as they collide with gas molecules and dust particles.

It's a process similar to what makes the terrestrial sky blue. It's also one that could be a valuable tool to study the atmosphere of Uranus when visited by some future spacecraft. For testing reasons, Villanueva simulated sunsets on Uranus and other worlds using an online tool called the Planetary Spectrum Generator, which was developed to give scientists an understanding of the atmosphere and surface composition of different planets, exoplanets, moons, and comets by replicating the way light travels through their atmospheres.

In the first video below, the Sun is shown moving as if seen from the surface by a wide-angle lens on Uranus, Earth, Mars, Titan, and Venus, while the second provides a different perspective.

Sunset simulations
NASA Scientist Simulates Kaleidoscope of Sunsets on Other Worlds

Source: NASA

Tags

SpaceNASAPlanetSun
David Szondy
David Szondy is a freelance journalist, playwright, and general scribbler based in Seattle, Washington. A retired field archaeologist and university lecturer, he has a background in the history of science, technology, and medicine with a particular emphasis on aerospace, military, and cybernetic subjects. In addition, he is the author of a number of websites, four award-winning plays, a novel that has thankfully vanished from history, reviews, scholarly works ranging from industrial archaeology to law, and has worked as a feature writer for several international magazines. He has been a New Atlas contributor since 2011.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!

Related Stories

Load More

Most Viewed

Load More