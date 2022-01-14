Versatile 2,000W portable power station takes camping to a new level

Escaping to the great outdoors doesn't mean you have to sacrifice all the comforts of home, whether it be keeping your drinks chilled or charging your laptop. The key to all this is a reliable, versatile, and portable power source that's easy to charge and has enough capacity to keep your campsite pumping for days. The BLUETTI AC200P portable power station ticks all those boxes, and adds a few you probably haven't even thought of.

At the heart of the BLUETTI AC200P portable power station is a 2,000-Wh lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) battery that can handle more than 3,500 recharging cycles. This translates to a lifespan up to three times longer than lithium-ion-based power stations, and thermal and chemical stability also give LiFePO4 batteries the edge in terms of safety.

There's a stack of outlets that allow you to power up to 13 devices simultaneously. This includes multiple AC and DC sockets along with 1 x USB-C and 4 x USB-A ports on the front next to the touchscreen control panel, plus there's two wireless charging pads on top. The huge 2,000-Wh capacity means you could charge your laptop 25 times, run a 200-L chest freezer for 29 hours, watch TV all day, or, if the mood strikes you, blow-dry your hair for 50 minutes. All before you even need to think about recharging the power station. Now that's glamping!

The BLUETTI AC200P also has the grunt to run heavy-duty tools and other power hungry devices, with an output of 2,000 W, plus overload capability to 2,500 W for two minutes, and surge capacity to 4,800 W. So not only can you run a power drill for a couple of hours, you can use a portable air-con unit or vacuum cleaner, or make yourself a coffee.

Charging options for the AC200P are also plentiful. An AC wall outlet will charge the unit in around six hours, but a dual-charging adapter that allows you to connect to multiple sources can cut this time down to two hours. You can also charge through a car cigarette lighter port, generator, lead acid battery, or solar panels. BLUETTI offers a bundle deal on the AC200P, plus 3 x 120-W panels that will charge the unit in around 8 hours.

It's not just around the campsite or in your campervan or trailer that the AC200P will come in extremely handy. At home it provides an ideal backup in the event of a mains power outage, and the ability to run power tools could make it extremely useful for projects in the yard or your garden shed.

The BLUETTI AC200P is compact at 420 x 280 x 386 mm (16.5 x 11 x 15.2 inches) despite its large capacity, but it still weighs a solid 27.5 kg (60.6 lb) ... so don't expect take take it hiking. You can store it for six months without charging and it operates in temperatures from 0-40 ºC (32-104 ºF).

If you're in the market for a powerful, high-end portable power station, consider all the boxes ticked.

The BLUETTI AC200P power station costs US$1,799, while Australian readers can currently get their hands on the AC200P power station at the special price of AUD$2,599.99 (normally AUD$3,299).

BLUETTI's Australia Day Sale also includes huge deals across the company's power station range, including the AC200P + 3 x 200W solar panel bundle (reduced to AUD$4559), and the AC200P + 3 x 120W solar panel bundle (reduced to AUD$3949). The sale runs until the end of January.