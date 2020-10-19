Compact Nan-Fuze adapter charges multiple devices whatever the outlet

Before taking off an international trip, be it for work or pleasure, these days you need to make sure to pack more than clothes, passport, money and a toothbrush. Our love of electronic gadgets means that in addition to all the chargers for your various devices, you better have an adapter to ensure you can get power from the different electrical outlets you'll find around the globe. The new ultraportable Nan-Fuze makes keeping all your devices powered up when traveling abroad quick and easy.

Developed by US-based Ceptics, the leading travel adapter brand on Amazon since 2012, the Nan-Fuze can charge up to five devices at once and do so faster than conventional chargers thanks to its ability to output a total of 65 watts. Smart-Voltage technology allows the Nan-Fuze to distribute electricity to the devices that need it most at optimal speeds, with support for "fast charging" of compatible devices.

Taking up just one wall outlet, the Nan-Fuze includes two North American pass through outlets, two USB-C full speed ports and one USB-A port. Additionally, all the ports are grounded, with three-prong North American outlets that also helps ensure the charger won't fall off the wall after you add weight to it. That wall staying power extends to the 13 international connectors, which Ceptics has designed for a perfect, customized fit wherever your travels take you.

Nan-Fuze comes with 13 international connectors

The secret to the Nan-Fuze's compact size and range of features is gallium nitride (GaN) technology, which means it doesn't require as many components as conventional silicon chargers and is able to conduct much higher voltages over time. GaN chargers also lose less energy as heat, meaning more energy is delivered to the devices you're charging, making the Nan-Fuze more efficient.

The inclusion of surge protection also protects your devices from any electrical spikes, providing that extra peace of mind that you won't be left with frazzled devices when traveling abroad. And standing behind their product, Ceptics offers a two-year limited warranty on the Nan-Fuze.

If you're traveling, the Nan-Fuze should be the first thing in your luggage. Its ability to charge up to five devices at once from any electrical outlet you encounter around the world makes it a must-have accessory for business trips or vacations.

Say goodbye to that jumble of chargers and grab your own Nan-Fuze here, and check out the pitch video below.