"Our patients had struggled with severe depression for years with no signs of improvement," says Dr. Thomas Schläpfer, head of the Division of Interventional Biological Psychiatry at the University of Freiburg. "Deep brain stimulation brought most of them significant relief within days, which lasted throughout the course of the therapy. Other forms of treatment like medication and psychotherapy often lose their effectiveness over the course of time. What is absolutely sensational about the study data is that the effect seems to be long lasting, with the positive effects continuing for years."