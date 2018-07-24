Toshiba introduces first SSDs built on its 96-layer 3D flash memory
Toshiba Memory America has launched a new range of NVM express solid state drives, the first to be based on the company's 96-layer 3D flash memory. The company says that it's aiming its XG6 series at client computer, high performance mobile, embedded, gaming and data center systems.
The XG6 drives use Toshiba's 96-layer BiCS FLASH 3D memory with 3 bits per cell for improved the performance, density and efficiency of solid state storage and a capacity increase of about 40 percent per unit chip size compared to 64-layer 3D flash modules.
The drives are reported capable of 3,180 MB/sec sequential read and almost 3,000 MB/sec sequential write speeds, with an IOPS performance rating of up to 355,000 random read executions and 365,000 random writes, while sipping just 4.7 W of power.
The XG6 series is not being made available to consumers at this time, but is being sampled in single-sided 256, 512 and 1,024 GB flavors with PCI Express support to OEMs now.
Toshiba is scheduled to demonstrate the new drives at the Flash Memory Summit in Santa Clara, California, between August 7 and 9, and is already looking forward, with the announcement last week of its first 4-bits-per-cell, 96-layer flash development.
Source: Toshiba
