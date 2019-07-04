Trollaby lets sleeping travellers lie – on the airport floorView gallery - 3 images
If you're much of a world traveller, then you've probably experienced it – a several-hour airport layover during which you'd like to get some sleep, but without going off to a hotel. That's where the Trollaby is intended to come in, as it serves as a sort of bag-connected airport-floor tent.
Invented by Austrian entrepreneur Marc Brugger, the Trollaby takes its name from the words "trolley" (as in a wheeled carry-on suitcase) and "lullaby." When not in use, it packs down into a flat rectangular bag that's about the size of a laptop computer.
Once it's time to snooze, the user places their third-party suitcase in some out-of-the-way place, then cinches an included belt around it. The Trollaby's tensioned aluminum poles and nylon-webbing straps get attached to that belt, with the poles also running through sleeves built into the Trollaby's canopy – just like they would on a real tent.
The user can then make a nest out of their jacket, sweater or whatnot, or they can simply lay out an optional inflatable mattress. After that, they just crawl in and go to sleep. There shouldn't be much of a risk of theft from their suitcase as they zone out, as its fasteners will be located right by their head.
The basic setup tips the scales at a claimed 900 grams (2 lb), although that doesn't include the weight (and added bulk) of the mattress.
In any case, should you be interested, the Trollaby is currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign. A pledge of €69 (about US$78) will get you a base package – when and if it reaches production – with €89 ($100) required for one that includes the mattress.
Source: Kickstarter
