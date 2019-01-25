"The bed works on a 'block and tackle' pulley system, raising each corner of the bed at a ratio of 7:1," says Bennett. "The pulleys all join in a single hand crank winch on the wall. I originally had an electric winch, however, the noise and power were quite large and as such opted for a manual option. I decided to install the elevator bed to mitigate two issues I saw; having to crawl into a small bed space every night and having to squeeze into the space underneath it. This way, I have plenty of space underneath when the bed is in the raised position, and plenty of space to sleep in it from the lower position. Additionally, with the heated ceiling, the bed is nice and warm to get into in the winter time."