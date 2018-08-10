The vacation home, now dubbed UFO, takes the form of a five-sided prism and rests on six concrete pillars. Unlike the Starwars House, Lunar Lander, or the UFO 2.0, its design doesn't look very spaceship- or alien-like. That said, Hitthaler did add a spacecraft-inspired steel ladder that disappears into the wall, and from a certain angle the home looks like it's floating. Either way, it's certainly an attractive-looking dwelling.