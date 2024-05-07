ePack is a li'l urban semi-trailer truck – that you pedal

It's highly unlikely that you've ever seen a pedal-electric delivery vehicle quite like the ePack before. In order to accommodate its 4,000 liters of cargo space, the six-wheeler has the same articulated form factor as a semi-trailer transport truck.

As courier companies and others increasingly try to save money and reduce their carbon footprint, many are looking to electric-assist cargo tricycles or quadracycles for making deliveries in congested city centers.

Not only are these vehicles less expensive to buy, maintain and "fuel" than traditional vans or trucks, they're typically also allowed to skirt slow-moving motorized traffic by traveling in less-crowded bike lanes. And of course, they produce no carbon emissions. Manufactured by British startup Cityshuttle, the ePack does indeed boast all of those features.

Shades of Blade Runner – the ePack has a full LED lighting system Cityshuttle

The added bonus is the fact that the ePack's cargo capacity isn't limited by a payload box that must be small enough to fit directly onto the vehicle. By going the attached-trailer route, the ePack manages a cargo volume of 4,000 liters (141 cubic feet/4 cubic meters) and a maximum payload weight of 350 kg (772 lb).

Both of those figures are at least twice what is offered by most other delivery e-trikes and e-quads.

Measuring 5,000 mm long by 900 mm wide (197 by 35 in), the ePack is narrow enough to ride in bicycle lanes Cityshuttle

The rider's pedaling power is augmented by two 250-watt motors in the rear wheels of the main unit, taking the ePack up to a top speed of 25 km/h (16 mph). Depending on factors such as terrain and load weight, one charge of the quick-swappable lithium battery pack should reportedly be good for a range of 60 to 100 km (37 to 62 miles).

All six of the cast aluminum alloy 20-inch wheels are equipped with both hydraulic disc brakes and double wishbone suspension. Other features include a full LED lighting system with turn indicators, a security camera and alarm inside the trailer, plus lockable doors and a motor immobilizing system.

What's more, users can make a few extra bucks by selling advertising on two integrated QLED screens. Located on either side of the trailer, these switch ads once every six seconds.

Although the ePack's body is currently composed of fiberglass, future models will be made of recycled plastic Cityshuttle

A Cityshuttle representative tells us that the ePack is already in use in London, and that a number of commercial clients have placed orders that will be filled over the next six weeks. For now at least, the vehicle is only being leased to businesses – so no, you can't buy one and turn it into a camper.

A passenger-carrying taxi version, called the GECO, should be launched in London late this year. In the meantime, you can see the ePack in action in the video below.

Introducing the ePack

Source: Cityshuttle

