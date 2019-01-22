Aerodynamics-wise, you're looking at a flat, smooth undertray with front splitters, side skirts, a lewdly curvaceous rear diffuser and largish spoiler – but a top speed of just 255 km/h (158 mph) means the Vuhl won't be able to take advantage of high-speed downforce as much as some of the wilder supercars we've seen lately. It matters not – you're still in for as much as 1.8 G of lateral acceleration in the corners just due to how light and grippy this thing is.